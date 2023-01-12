Tyler Perry is paying it forward with his new film program.

Deadline reports that the movie business mogul is launching the Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective, described as a program “designed to identify and cultivate the next wave of filmmakers, particularly with underrecognized and underrepresented voices.” Applications for the program will become available on April 17.

The program will focus on creators making a short film, with Perry saying that the program will give “filmmakers unprecedented access to industry experts, hands-on training and tailored support, empowering them to tell their stories and build toward career sustainability.”

Who’s behind the program?

Dawn Hudson, who formerly oversaw the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as CEO, will serve as the head of the program. Nekisa Cooper will also serve as the head of program design and production.

Hudson said that they went into business together to create the program after a conversation about how difficult it can be for newcomers to gain a foothold in the entertainment industry.

“After I left the Academy [of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences], Tyler and I had a conversation about how the film industry is getting more and more difficult to enter and navigate,” she said, according to Deadline. “Film schools are expensive. If you’re not directly connected in some way, it’s easy to feel shut out. This is why we joined forces to create the Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective.”

“It is of vital importance to have a diversity of voices in cinema and television,” she continued. “This makes the world a more compassionate and informed place to live in. You can’t create without community. And you damn sure can’t make films.”

What are the program’s goals?

Cooper also said that there’s “so much more opportunity” in television and film than ever before, but there is still a need for outreach.

“That’s why the Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective is so incredibly important,” said Cooper. “This program is about knowledge-building, skill-building, habit-building and brand-building. Our goal is to amplify a multiplicity of voices in the industry and give emerging filmmakers the tools to tell their stories and design sustainable careers.”

How does the application process work?

Applying to the program will take place in four different rounds. The first round, running April 17 through May 1, will consist of filmmaker submissions, with only 100 preliminary finalists being selected by May.

Second, the finalists will take part in four-week virtual sessions to educate and create community. Finalists will be able to virtually meet with a director and creative collaborators to discuss “career origin, the art of collaboration and case studies of trials and triumphs on and off sets.”

Third, the finalists can submit their short film scripts and additional materials to help illustrate the filmmaker’s vision. Only 10 winners will be selected and announced in July.

Fourth, the 10 winners will be invited to a 10-day hands-on workshop with short film preparation at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The immersive workshop will take place between July and August and will involve the filmmakers collaborating with department heads, developing new directing skills, working with actors and more. The filmmakers will be able to pitch their short film vision and plans, and out of the 10 filmmakers, only five will be selected as grand prize winners. The winners will be announced in August.

What do the winners get?

Finally, the grand prize winners will each receive $30,000 from Tyler Perry Studios to make their short film in the greater Atlanta area in the fall. Winners will have access to the studio’s production resources, local below-the-line crew and mentorship from those at Tyler Perry Studios and beyond.

Why did Tyler Perry create this program?

Perry talked about why he created the program, citing his desire to help other filmmakers and his own experiences in the film industry.

“For a long time, it’s been on my heart to create a program where I could take what I’ve learned in this business and share it with others,” he said. “That’s why today, I’m honored and excited to introduce the Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective. This is a fantastic opportunity for up-and-coming directors to learn about the craft and business of filmmaking from professionals at the top of their game. In a word, this is about access.”

“Breaking into the industry can be tough — believe me,” he continued. “When I started making movies twenty years ago, even though my stage plays were selling out, nobody in Hollywood knew my name or gave me a shot. The Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective is my dream of opening the door for the next generation of artists.”

Learn more about the program at the Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective website.