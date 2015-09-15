Tyler Perry‘s fourth film in his four-picture deal at Amazon MGM Studios has been set, and it is another collaboration between him and Tika Sumpter.

The movie, currently known as Unt. Sisters In Italy, has commenced production. It is directed by and produced by Perry, based on a script by Tika Sumpter and Kemiyondo Countinho.

Sumpter stars alongside Bresha Webb, Whoopi Goldberg, Ernie Hudson, Godfrey, Giulio Berruti, Edmond Layrea, Sarayu Blue and Justin Chatwin.

As the studio notes, the movie was conceived from Sumpter’s “real life experience of being the youngest of siblings, and exploring the complexities that come with sibling-hood.”

Here’s the official description:

After their mother’s death, two estranged sisters are called to Italy to discover that their mom owned a bed and breakfast in the Italian countryside. While the sisters contemplate what to do with the establishment, the two are tasked with a series of assignments delivered posthumously by their mother to preserve their sisterhood and learn how to live life at its fullest.

Perry produces through Tyler Perry Studios. Other producers are Tika Sumpter and Tyler Perry Studios’ Angi Bones, Tony Strickland and Will Areu. Kemiyondo Coutinho executive produces.

Sumpter previously collaborated with Perry on the films Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas and Nobody’s Fool (also starring Goldberg), as well as the series The Haves and the Have Notes.

The four films under Perry’s Amazon MGM Studios deal include this project, the already released Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black, and the upcoming Black, White and Blue (starring Tyler Lepley, Kat Graham and RonReaco Lee) and Joy Ridge (starring Shannon Thornton and Tosin Morohunfola).