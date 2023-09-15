Megan Thee Stallion’s forthcoming documentary, previously announced by Time Studios and Roc Nation Productions, has set an upcoming release with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video.

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words, a documentary surrounding the global music star’s rise to fame, will drop on Prime Video in October.

An official poster for the film was also unveiled Monday along with the doc’s announcement.

Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

What is the documentary about?

According to an official synopsis:

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words offers unprecedented access to the multi-faceted woman behind the persona. Follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.

Amazon MGM Studios, Time Studios, Roc Nation Production, and Nneka Productions are behind the film.

The film's director is Directed by Nneka Onuorah (Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls).

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world,” said Time Studios’ co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds in a previous statement when the project was first announced in May 2024. “Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

When will ‘Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words’ premiere?

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 31.