Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living continues to shed light on the dynamics of multigenerational Black families, according to series star Courtney Nichole.

The BET situational comedy, which follows three generations embarking on a new life in rural Georgia, explores the challenges and triumphs of operating a family-run nursing home. It delves into the complexities of caregiving, balancing personal and professional responsibilities, and supporting the elderly in their twilight years.

Multigenerational connections through caregiving

“One of the things I love about the show is that it’s a multigenerational show. Most of us have grown up in homes where grandma or grandpa came back to live with us,” Nichole told Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “My grandfather had dementia, and my mother was a caretaker, and so the self-care that you have to keep in mind — because you’re doing a lot. You’re keeping up with their schedule and your schedule. You have to take time for yourself. I hope that even the generation above me, like the baby boomers, I hope they see themselves in this.”

A caretaker’s story: Leah’s journey

As her character Leah navigates life as a caretaker, mother, and wife, Nichole shared a memorable moment featuring another character, Miss Anastasia, who struggles with memory concerns.

“Just being a caretaker and listening to them, not just telling them that’s not true. You have to hear them out. I hope they see themselves in characters like that — what she did after that was say, ‘Okay, well maybe I need to take some supplements or incorporate some exercise into my regimen,’” Nichole explained. “I hope that they see themselves in all of those ways and that they can even take something from it. I hope that caretakers also take something from it as they watch, maybe, Leah spiral out of control because she needs to take a moment to sit down. I hope it tells somebody to go sit down.”

Bringing laughter during tough times

For Nichole, the opportunity to bring joy and laughter to audiences isn’t lost on her.

“I am so grateful,” she said. “To be honest with you, when we came out, our first season came out during the pandemic when people were stuck in their houses. We got to bring joy. One of the things that most people know about Mr. Perry is that we pray our way in, like before we start filming for the day. And that’s one of the things that we say: that everybody who gets a chance to pray like that, they say that we hope that something we do today makes someone laugh and brings some laughter into someone’s home — because you need a little laughter for your heart. Mean mugging all day is not good for the heart. It is a blessing to be able to bring comedy into the homes.”

Lessons learned from Leah

Nichole shared a personal reflection on what her character Leah has taught her this season: the importance of patience.

“I think Leah is a little more patient than I am in real life,” she said. “Even when I’m reading the scripts and dealing with the kids, dealing with my husband and the residents, when you’re dealing with older people, you have to slow down and meet them where they are. Sometimes you have to sit back and read the room. Being a mom, you can’t just be talking, you have to listen sometimes, and especially with teenagers or a husband that my character has been in a relationship with for 20-something years. So I would say, patience.”

Learning from Legends: Working with Tamela and David Mann

Working alongside Tyler Perry staples Tamela Mann and David Mann is another highlight for Nichole. She described how their wisdom has influenced her craft.

“There are times I slide over to Miss Tamela, and I’m like, ‘OK, look, this is not about Leah, this is a personal question,’” she said. “I have done that to her, just asking for advice. We have people there, and they want to share and that’s one thing about David and Tamela, they are always sharing. They want you to grow, and they want everything around them to grow, like especially their family. They’re so family-oriented, and I love that about them.”