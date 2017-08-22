A premiere date has been announced for the fourth season of the BET+ comedy series Tyler Perry’s Bruh, and the trailer has also been released.

Executive produced by Tyler Perry, the fourth season of is directed by Mark E. Swinton and Derrick Doose and stars Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr., Monti Washington and Shawn Vaughn.

Chandra Currelley, Candice Renee and Alyssa Goss also star.

Branyon Davis, Tony Rhone III, Tyrell Crawford, and Deance’ Wyatt serve as writers for Season 4 .

Here’s the official synopsis:

Accountability runs high in the season four return as the “bruhs” must draw closer to one another and lean on the strength of their true brotherhood. The “bruhs” face many challenging life lessons where they must look at themselves and honestly evaluate what they want and what holds them back from getting it.

Season 4 premieres on July 18 with two episodes. The 10-episode season will continue with two episodes weekly, leading up to the season finale on Aug. 15.

Watch the trailer below: