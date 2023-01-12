Tyrese Gibson is claiming there is some bad blood between him and Ving Rhames.

Bossip reports that the Fast & Furious star told the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that he almost fought Rhames while the two filmed 2001 film Baby Boy.

What brought them close to the brink?

According to Tyrese, it was his own method acting that got him so entrenched into his role as Jody Summers.

Jody and Rhames’ character, Melvin, a formerly incarcerated man who is now dating Jody’s mother, have a tough relationship throughout the film, with the climax of their relationship resulting in a fight. However, Tyrese claims he got so lost in his role that he doesn’t even like Rhames in real life.

“I was not acting in Baby Boy. That n***a Ving Rhames definitely triggered the s**t out of me. I don’t like that n***a to this day,” he said. “I run into that n***a to this day. I don’t give a f**k where we at, what clothes we got on, what we doing, what event–it could be the Golden Globes–I see that n***a across the room I be like, ‘Man, f**k that n***a back there.”

There are other classically Tyrese moments in the podcast, such as his claim that John Singleton and Afeni Shakur, Tupac Shakur’s mother, compared Tyrese to Tupac himself. But as far as Tyrese’s feud with Rhames, it sounds like it’s only one-sided. As far as we know, Rhames has never commented negatively about Tyrese or their shared experiences on Baby Boy.