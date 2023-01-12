Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo are coming back for the second season of Hulu’s Onyx Collective series, UnPrisoned, and the first photos have dropped.

The second season finds the Alexander family going through some growing pains as all types of forces–from financial to personal–threaten to tear the family apart. According to the synopsis:

The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.

Executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser and Washington, the series also stars Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana, Jordyn McIntosh and Jee Young Han. The series is also executive produced by Pliar Savone through Washington’s Simpson Street. Lindo, Joy Gorman Wettel and Jen Braeden also executive produce. ABC Signature also produces.

All eight episodes of the second season of UnPrisoned comes to Hulu July 17.