Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming rom-com, Upgraded. The film is set to premiere on Feb. 9

Directed by Carlson Young and led by Camila Mendes, the film also stars Archie Renaux, Thomas Kretschmann, Gregory Montel, Aimee Carrero, Andrew Schulz, Rachel Matthews, with Lena Olin and Marisa Tomei. Fola Evans-Akingbola, Anthony Head and Saoirse-Monica Jackson also star.

Here’s the official description: Ana (Camila Mendes) is an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her demanding boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). When she’s upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss– a white lie that sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface.

Christine Lenig, Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer Roberts wrote the film. Producers are Mike Karz, William Bindley, Lena Roklin, and Piers Tempest and executive producers are Mendes, Rachel Matthews, Josie Rosen, Tom Salentine, Karl Hall and Matt Williams.

Watch the trailer below: