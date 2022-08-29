Prime Video has announced the renewal of Greg Daniels’ sci-fi comedy series Upload for its fourth and final season.

“I’m thrilled to share that Upload will return to Prime Video for a fourth and final installment. We are grateful to Greg and the fantastic team behind the series and while goodbyes are bittersweet, we know that the series will be uploaded to its well-deserved idealistic after-life,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arced out over four seasons, so I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards,” said Greg Daniels creator, writer and executive producer of Upload, “Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders have been our Angels and they deserve 5 stars.”

Executive produced by Daniels, Howard Klein and Jeff Blitz, the show stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson and Owen Daniels.

Per its official description, Upload is “set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be ‘uploaded’ to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.”

Creator, writer, and executive producer Greg Daniels shared his enthusiasm for delivering the conclusion fans deserve, acknowledging the support of Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders. “When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arced out over four seasons, so I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards,” said Daniels. “Jen Salke and Vernon Sanders have been our Angels and they deserve 5 stars.”

Daniels is also the creator and showrunner.