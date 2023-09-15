For the first time, Netflix‘s Black Mirror has made a follow-up to one of its previous episodes, and to close out the long-awaited return of the show is the sequel to fan-favorite “USS Callister: Into Infinity.”

According to the episode logline, “Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole (Cristin Milioti) — find that their problems are just beginning.”

Among the many problems that the titular crew faces is that they can now die. Even worse, there’s a massive target on their backs because they steal credits from other players to survive.

Viewers also learn that Michaela Coel’s character, Shania, from the original episode, was killed four weeks ago, something that Captain Nanette reveals, noting that she’s haunted by it.

What’s taking place in the real world?

While Nanette’s clone is aboard the USS Callister, the version of her that’s “out there” is investigating complaints from online gamers who’ve reported an unknown gamer stealing their credits.

It isn’t long before she discovers that Daly had her, Walton (Jimmi Simpson), and several others from the office cloned.

The actual Walton has also been questioned by a New York Times reporter who suggests that he and Daly created their entire company via an illegal clone. He denies the allegations and pretends to be shocked when Nanette brings him her findings.

She believes that the two of them are on the same page, but when they log into the game to learn more about their digital versions, Walton opens fire on the crew, attempting to take them all out to solve the scandal he’s currently in.

Once they zap back into the present world, Nanette threatens to go to the reporter to reveal her findings; however, as Walton is using small amounts of money to bribe her, it isn’t long before she’s hit by a car during their argument, resulting in her slipping into a coma.

How does “USS Callister: To Infinity” end?

While the version of her on the outside is currently brain-dead with a few days left to live, the clone version of Captain Nanette makes it to the Heart of Infinity, where she informs Bob, a super clone version of Daly, about the coma real-world Nanette is in.

He reveals that he has the power to place Captain Nanette in the real-life version of Nanette’s head to bring her back to life, part of a larger plan that would save both her and the USS Callister crew, meaning all would end well — Psych!

Instead, she learns that instead of cutting and pasting her and the crew as part of the plan, Bob wants to make a copy of her to keep with him forever.

Captain Nanette kills Bob with his beloved Bargradian Cutlass, the same tool that serves as a kill switch to delete the entire game. However, before the game is wiped clean, Captain Nanette transfers into the real-world Nanette.

By the end of the episode, Nanette wakes up in her body. Just as the initial plan, the USS Callister crew lives inside her head and can see the world through her eyes, meaning they can see everything, including the news broadcast that shows Walton being escorted into a police vehicle after being arrested by the FBI for illegally creating a company via cloning alongside Daly.

The scene ends with the hilarious agreement between Nanette and the crew, which, in exchange for them not watching her do intimate things like using the bathroom, they have to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta during a scheduled time.

Season 7 of Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.