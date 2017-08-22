Award-winning television, film, and stage actress Vanessa Bell Calloway will receive the Legendary Superstar Award at the 15th annual BronzeLens Film Festival.

Calloway, an eight-time NAACP nominee, is known for many roles, including Princess Imani Izzi in the 1988 comedy-drama, Coming to America. Calloway recently starred on Broadway in Purlie Victorious. On television, currently stars in BET+’s The Black Hamptons, ALLBLK’s Wicked City and Netflix’s The Vince Staples Show.

Now in its fifteenth year, the annual awards ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of women of color who work in the entertainment industry in front of and behind the lens.

Calloway is among a handful of Black women to receive accolades at the BronzeLens Film Festival. Among the other honorees include Tony Award-winning actress Anika Noni Rose, actress KJ Smith and producer Dr. Holly Carter, who are receiving the following awards– Legendary BronzeLens Women Superstar, Emerging BronzeLens Women SuperStar and Behind the Lens BronzeLens Women SuperStar.



The 2024 BronzeLens Superstar Honors will take place on March 2 at Atlanta’s historic Rialto Center for the Arts.