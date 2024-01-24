The months from September to November are particularly busy for movie lovers as film festivals unfold all around the globe, debuting some of the most exciting new features of the year to star-studded audiences. With August ending, the oldest event in this realm, the Venice Film Festival, is unfolding in Italy for the 81st time. In 2023, crowds were notably smaller due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike; still, it was a huge moment for Ava DuVernay – the first Black female director to compete in Venice. This year, director Alberto Barbera promises big things on the red carpet and beyond.

“After last year’s prolonged strike, there’s a palpable excitement among everyone to return to Venice,” he told Reuters. “I believe this will be the most vibrant red carpet we’ve ever seen. Due to financial constraints faced by production and distribution companies, many attendees are covering their own travel and accommodation costs to be part of the festival,” Barbera added.

The Venice Film Festival Location Is Reachable by Boat

(Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic)

Spanning 11 days (Aug. 28 – Sept. 7), the Venice Film Festival unfolds annually on the narrow barrier island of Venice Lido, situated in the Venetian Lagoon. Events are a short boat ride away from the heart of the city; while cars aren’t welcome there, the Lido is accessible to vehicular traffic. As Barbera promised, the red carpets have been packed with major celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Jenna Ortega, Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga and more.

While their star power can’t be ignored, The Hollywood Reporter notes that international journalists are growing frustrated by the limited access they have this year. For example, Tim Burton and the cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice walked the carpet on Wednesday (Aug. 28), but their studio junket took place in London the next day. Exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are also accepting minimal questions about their respective projects, meanwhile, Phoenix and Gaga are doing extensive international press to promote Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux.

“It’s a disaster,” freelance Italian film journalist Marco Consoli told the outlet. “We live off these interviews with the big names, it pays for us to come here and cover the smaller, independent films as well.” Veteran film publicist Charles McDonald chimed in on the debate too, pointing out that festivals are sometimes used by publicists and marketing teams to decide what direction a project’s press should head in for optimal success. He also noted, “Actors are increasingly less willing to do lots of interviews.”

21 Feature-Length Films Are Competing This Year

Even if they’re not all willing to answer questions from curious reporters, the stars at the 2024 Venice Film Festival have certainly impressed with their looks and performances. A total of 21 feature-length films are competing this year, from Luca Guadagnino’s Queer starring Daniel Craig to Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in Brady Corbet’s Brutalist. There’s also the first English-language project from Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, which features Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, plus Angelina Jolie in Pablo Larraín’s Maria.

Which Venice Film Festival submission are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments!