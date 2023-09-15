He added, “Why my action is what it is. What my needs and wants and desires are. What’s holding me from them. I’ll have an aha moment that will be kind of similar to when I’m writing music and I’m writing a verse. I’m looking for a line, and then I say the right thing that ‘oh, aha, now that makes sense.’ … It’s kind of like each episode is almost like a song for me … maybe in like a season of an album because each episode has its own set of circumstances, and my character wants a different thing in every conversation, and they’re all interconnected. But what’s driving me for every situation and every scenario is different. So those are kind of almost like different songs that contain the same stuff of magic, the same basic principles, but express it in different ways. It’s just expressing different sides of this human being, which I think is like the same thing you’re doing when you’re making an album.”