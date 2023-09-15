As Vic Mensa continues to expand in the world of film and television he has playing Prince as a goal that he wants to accomplish.
The multihyphenate is currently riding high on his recent appearances in Season 3 of Peacock’s Bel-Air.
While he had previously showcased his acting chops through roles in South Side and as a series regular in The Chi, joining the most recent season of the dramatic remaigining of the classic Black sitcom was different for Mensa.
Who does Vic Mensa play in Bel-Air?
He portrays Quentin “Q” Harrison, a former boxer-turned-entrepreneur who takes a liking and sees big potential in Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan).
“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is important to all of us,” he told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of those shows that gave a nuanced and unique glimpse into another side of the Black experience, that’s not the typical jail, drugs, crack trauma story of Black America. Will’s character represents some of that, but it just kind of defied stereotypes. And I think, even in the way that they’re doing it now, I believe that it just does defy stereotypes. It being such a quintessential staple story of our culture — and not just our culture of just America, of TV and film in general — to be involved with it is a blessing and something I’m super grateful for.”
Mensa’s approach to his craft as an actor is very similar to his approach to his artistry as a musician. The Chicago native shared how he prepares for a role, as well as how he approaches the two art forms in his unique way.
“It’s very similar in that I approach acting still like a writer. I’m a writer in essence, and when I’m writing music or writing essays or writing prose, [I’m] trying to approach my topic from every possible angle of importance,” Mensa said. “What are the most significant perspectives that I can express on this one subject? How do I find the through lines to tie them together? And when I’m studying a character and contemplating my humanity in this situation, I’m doing the same thing. So, me just talking it out, out loud, walking down the street, is honestly me writing the diary, writing the character study of this character. What are the emotions involved in this situation? Even if it’s a short scene with little dialogue and maybe seemingly not that much emotion to it, I’m still considering every nuance and every detail. And oftentimes in that practice, an aha moment will come, where I’ll say something that really ties in and makes profound sense of why I’m doing what I’m doing in this character.”
He added, “Why my action is what it is. What my needs and wants and desires are. What’s holding me from them. I’ll have an aha moment that will be kind of similar to when I’m writing music and I’m writing a verse. I’m looking for a line, and then I say the right thing that ‘oh, aha, now that makes sense.’ … It’s kind of like each episode is almost like a song for me … maybe in like a season of an album because each episode has its own set of circumstances, and my character wants a different thing in every conversation, and they’re all interconnected. But what’s driving me for every situation and every scenario is different. So those are kind of almost like different songs that contain the same stuff of magic, the same basic principles, but express it in different ways. It’s just expressing different sides of this human being, which I think is like the same thing you’re doing when you’re making an album.”
Vic Mensa wants to be in the Prince biopic and be involved in a James Baldwin project
As he looks ahead to the future of his career as an actor, Mensa’s dream projects involve playing Prince or being involved in a James Baldwin work.
“I’ve always wanted to play Prince in the Prince biopic. That’s a dream role for me,” Mensa said. “I think [being a part of] a James Baldwin story would be a real dream for me. When I started studying acting, the first coach that I had, that I still work with at times, is just an amazing coach, human being, is a woman named Diana Castle in LA. And she has this method that’s all centered around imagination.”
“And as soon as I came in, the first things she gave me to work were a James Baldwin play and an August Wilson play. And James Baldwin is just arguably my favorite writer, and I’m just a massive student of his,” the “Down on My Luck” emcee continued. “I just felt really seen because obviously coming into a space as like a rapper with tattoos and shit and just be really pigeonholed and typecasted, and somebody may not know that you’re an avid reader and love James Baldwin, and she just saw me from the jump, and she just put me right into that. I think it was The Amen Corner. Playing a story like that, a James Baldwin joint, would be like a dream, dream, dream role for me.”
The third season of Bel-Air is now streaming on Peacock.