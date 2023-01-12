Bel-Air is adding two new stars to its cast ahead of its upcoming third season.

Vic Mensa and Alycia Pascual-Peña have been added to the third season of the popular Peacock series, Deadline exclusively reports. The two actors will pla the recurring roles of Quentin (Mensa) and Amira (Pascual-Peña). There’s no word on how these characters will tie into the overall plot, but fans are probably eager to see since the series has become one of the biggest successes for the NBCUniversal streaming service.

The series seemed like a shot in the dark when it first debuted because it had originated from a fake trailer that went viral several years ago for its grittier, dramatic reinterpretation of the ’90s sitcom. Will Smith saw the trailer and helped trailer creator Morgan Cooper develop it into the series we see today.

Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones. Justin Cornwell, Karrueche Tran and Jovian Wade return in recurring roles for season 3.

Cooper and Smith executive produce with showrunner/writer Carla Banks Waddles, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez and original sitcom producers Benny Medina, Quincy Jones and Andy & Susan Borowitz. Andy Reaser also executive produces with JaNeika James and JaSheika James. Westbrook Studios and Universal Television produces.