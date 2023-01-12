Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Vision has cast The Fall of the House of Usher star T’Nia Miller.

Deadline reports that Miller will play Jocasta, a sentient robotic character similar to Vision, including having origins shared with Ultron. Miller will star opposite Paul Bettany, who will reprise his role as Vision “as he tries to regain his memory and humanity,” according to Deadline. In this series, Jocasta is described as “cunning and powerful” and “driven by revenge.”

The cast also includes James Spader, who is reprising his role as Ultron, Faran Tahir, who is reprising his role as Raza, Todd Stashwick, and Ruaridh Mollica.

Jocasta’s comic origins include Ultron, Janet Van Dyne and the Avengers

Jocasta’s backstory starts with Janet Van Dyne, the first Wasp. According to Comic Book Resources, Ultron initially created Jocasta as a vessel for Janet’s consciousness, allowing Ultron and Hank Pym to save the ailing Janet’s body. However, Ultron had an ulterior motive—he wanted Janet’s consciousness to help him create a mate. Through Jocasta, Janet’s consciousness was able to alert the Avengers to Ultron’s true intentions. Comic Book Resources writes that Black Panther, specifically, recognized that Janet was giving them a signal via a swarm of ants.

The Avengers were able to save Janet from permanently becoming Jocasta, but a part of her mind remained in the robot—enough to make her sentient. At first, the Avengers viewed her as a threat, but Captain America and Iron Man figured out the group could use Jocasta to find Ultron and defeat him.

Throughout her time in the comic books, she’s been a part of the Avengers, a rogue journeywoman searching for her place in life, and an activist for robotic life. She also had a robotic boyfriend named Machine Man, who had to save her from Tony Stark’s brother Arno Stark.

When will ‘Vision’ premiere on Disney+?

Vision is set to come to Disney+ in 2026.