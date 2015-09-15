CBS has announced a straight-to-series order for the upcoming drama series, Watson, as well as the casting of Morris Chestnut in the lead role for the CBS Studios project.

“We are thrilled to feature such a beloved character from the world of Sherlock Holmes at the center of this series and have it brought to life by Morris Chestnut in a fresh and unexpected take on the immortal doctor,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Craig Sweeny’s bold new vision for the complex Dr. Watson deftly interweaves rich character storytelling with edge-of-your-seat medical mysteries.”

Here’s the description:

In WATSON, a year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. WATSON is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.

Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the series. Other executive producers include Morris Chestnut; Shäron Moalem MD, PhD; and Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode.

Chestnut recently starred in Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters. In recent years, he also starred in Seasons 3 and 4 of Fox’s The Resident before moving on to the short-lived drama series Our Kind of People, also at Fox.