Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for We Were Liars, the upcoming mystery thriller series based on the novel of the same name. The novel, by E. Lockhart, came out in 2014.

The series will star the following as “the Liars’: Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield and Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis.

It will also star Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil, and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

What will ‘We Were Liars’ be about?

Here’s the official description:

We Were Liars follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.

When does ‘We Were Liars’ debut on Prime Video

The series is written and executive produced by Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie, who are co-showrunners. Other executive producers are Emily Cummins, Brett Matthews, Pascal Verschooris and E. Lockheart. Universal Television and Amazon MGM Studios are the studios.

The series’ eight episodes for Season 1 all drop on June 18. Watch the trailer and check out first-look photos below: