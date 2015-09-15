Warner Bros. has dropped the trailer for Weapons, the upcoming horror film from Barbarian director Zach Cregger.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Here’s the logline: When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Cregger directs from his own screenplay, and also produces alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, with Michelle Morrissey and Josh Brolin executive producing.

‘Weapons’ has already been going viral for the Maybrook Missing website

The trailer release comes after a buzzy teaser released earlier this month that referenced the Maybook Missing website.

“For more information go to MaybrookMissing.com,” a message reads in red from the prior teaser. The Maybrook Missing site has been live since earlier this month when promo for Weapons began to ramp up.

When does ‘Weapons’ hit theaters?

The film will be released on August 8. Watch the trailer below: