Pedro Pascal feels like he’s put the planet in danger in the new The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer.

Pascal, who plays Mr. Fantastic, shows immense guilt after the arrival of the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who declares Earth “marked for death.” The rest of the Fantastic Four, including the Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), resolve to help Mr. Fantastic save the world “as a family,” in the Invisible Woman’s words.

Ralph Ineson is Galactus, and the trailer showcases the first footage of Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer.

More ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ details

Here’s more about the upcoming film, also starring Ralph Ineson as the film’s big bad, Galactus:

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles. Matt Shakman directs.

When does ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ premiere?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes to theaters July 25.