Emma Myers is known for playing high schoolers, including the colorful werewolf Enid in Netflix’s Wednesday. But in A Minecraft Movie, Myers gets to play someone who’s more her age.

In A Minecraft Movie, Myers plays Natalie, a young woman who is taking care of her brother, Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen) after their parents have died. She has to look out for even more danger after they land in the Minecraft world with Garrett (Jason Momoa) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks). Steve (Jack Black), a human who has lived in the world for years, is their guide to navigating the weird, fantastical place.

How Emma Myers says she can relate to Natalie

”Yeah, I do really play younger high schoolers very much. But I found this easy because I can relate to Natalie because I do have two younger sisters,” said Myers, who is 23 in real life. “I’d probably be acting the same way that she, she was if I was in that situation. It’s definitely probably something that fans won’t expect, but it was something that I kind of connected with.”

She also called being a part of the movie “such a big honor.”

What ‘A Minecraft Movie’ star Emma Myers says about her first blockbuster.

“[My] first huge blockbuster film with some pretty cool people,” she said. “I’m really excited for everybody to see it, but it was so cool when I found out that even Jack was in it, ’cause he wasn’t signed on when I signed on. So that was something that even made me more excited. It’s been such a cool experience working with pros.”

