Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of Tyrese Gibson‘s new film, 1992.

As we previously reported, the film follows a father who becomes entangled in a risky heist while trying to save his son from criminals during the 1992 L.A. uprising.

Snoop Dogg was announced as an executive producer of the film before its release:

In a prior statement, he said, “1992 was a life-changing time for me, from Deep Cover to The Chronic. But as things in my life were coming together, everything in LA was coming apart. 1992 is a heist movie that really captures all of that. This movie is about an LA moment. Ariel made an outstanding film that depicts this moment in time. From my first encounter with Tyrese in Baby Boy to the performance in 1992, I had to be a part of this. And it’s only fitting that the film come out under Death Row Pictures as Death Row is synonymous with LA culture in the 90’s, ya dig? 🎥🔥🎬”

Who stars in 1992?

Aside from Gibson, 1992 also stars Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Christopher A’mmanuel, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola and Oleg Taktarov, with Scott Eastwood and in one of his final film roles, Ray Liotta.

What is Tyrese’s movie 1992 about?

Here’s the official synopsis of the movie:

In 1992, Mercer (Gibson) is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son (A’mmanuel) amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son (Liotta and Eastwood) put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide in this tense crime-thriller.

Ariel Vromen directs from a script he co-wrote with Sacha Penn, showrunner of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Penn and Vromen produce the film alongside Andreas Rommel, Maurice Fadida and Adam Kolbrenner.

The Lionsgate film is in theaters now.

Watch the exclusive preview below, featuring Gibson and A’mmanuel during a car ride: