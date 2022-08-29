Kandi Burruss is joining Tami Roman in the latest BET+ holiday film, Whatever It Takes, which is set to premiere Dec. 21.

Set against the backdrop of Thanksgiving weekend, as snow falls and Christmas approaches, the movie delves into the lives of five women navigating careers, friendships, and the complexities of love. As the New Year promises new beginnings, the holidays bring both joyous wishes and profound losses for these characters.

The ensemble cast also includes Brely Evans, Kendrick Cross, Rayan Lawrence, Zuri James, Stevie Baggs Jr., Linda Boston, Monica Robinson and AJ Akua Johnson. The film is directed by Tailiah Breon and written by Tu-Shonda Whitaker and Amaleka McCall.

Produced by Roman Ramsey Productions and Swirl Films, Whatever It Takes is executive produced by Tami Roman, Jill Ramsey, Eric Tomosunas, James Dubose, Ron Robinson, as well as Devin Griffin and Jerry Leo for BET+. Co-executive producers include Abbey MacDonald, Marvin Neil and Lorisa Bates for BET+.

Gold D. Morgan, along with Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick, Abbey Macdonald serve as producers alongside co-producers John Baldasare, Noelle Broussard and Rene Rodriguez-Lopez.

Check out the trailer below: