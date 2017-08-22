Fox has dropped a preview for Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, which will return to the network soon.

Starring Rob Lowe as Captain Owen Strand, 9-1-1: Lone Star follows members of Austin’s 126 Fire Department as they balaknce trying the save the lives of those who most vulnerable with problems in their own lives.

Here’s the official description of the fifth season:

In the upcoming fifth season, Captains Strand and Vega, along with the 126 team, race into action when in a multi-episodic opening storyline, a catastrophic train derailment endangers several lives, including some of their own. With Judd resigning from the 126 to take care of his recently handicapped son Wyatt (Jackson Pace), Owen must find a new lieutenant to replace Judd and has a difficult decision ahead of him when both Marjan and Paul apply for the promotion. Tommy is ready to take the next step in her relationship, but she finds the road to happiness is filled with obstacles. On his 30th birthday, T.K. gets a surprise visit from someone from his past that could change his and Carlos’ lives forever. Now officially husband and husband, T.K. and Carlos’ marriage is put to the test when Carlos becomes obsessed with solving his father’s murder.

Aside from Lowe, 9-1-1: Lone Star also stars Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, Brian Michael Smith and Rafael Silva. Sierra McClain exited the series ahead of this season.

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

When does Season 5 of 9-1-1 Lone Star premiere?

Season 5 of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres on Sept. 23 at 8:00 p.m.

Watch the teaser below: