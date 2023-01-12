Bosch: Legacy‘s third and final season is coming soon to Prime Video, and fans will be able to see just how Detective Harry Bosch’s hard-fought battles with the justice system get resolved.

Based on the books by Michael Connelly, The series stars Titus Welliver as the title character, a retired LAPD homicide detective who has found a second life as a private investigator. Mimi Rogers plays Honey “Money” Chandler, a disillusioned attorney who has trouble retaining her faith in the justice system. Madison Lintz also stars as Maddie Bosch, Harry’s daughter who works as a patrol cop.

The third season follows Bosch on the case of a missing family. According to the series description, the family’s disappearance “haunts” him “and forces him to confront the limits of justice.” Meanwhile, Honey is on the verge of becoming Los Angeles’ next district attorney, and Maddie “gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.”

Also starring in the series are Stephen A. Chang, Denise Shancez, Scott Klace, Gregory Scott Cummins, Troy Evans, Paul Calderon, Celestino Corneille and Christ Browning. New cast members for Season 3 include Tommy Martinez, Andrea Cortes, Orla Brady, Michael Reilly Burke, Dale Dickey, Manuel Uriza and Chris Bauer.

Amazon MGM Studios’ head of television, Vernon Sanders, said in a statement how Bosch: Legacy will be a satisfying journey for fans.

“As we approach the final season of Bosch: Legacy, we are so proud of what this series has accomplished and while it’s bittersweet to see it come to a close we’re immensely satisfied with the journey,” he said. “We’re grateful to Michael Connelly, Titus Welliver, and the rest of the cast and crew for the captivating stories they have delivered over the years and the series has left an indelible mark on the crime drama genre. This final season promises to deliver more high-stakes drama and intriguing storytelling for our global customers.”

“What an amazing run it has been. I could not have asked for a better cinematic adaptation of my work,” Connelly added. “Led by Titus Welliver and showrunners Eric Overmyer and Tom Bernardo, and a great partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, I think we defined the start of the streaming era with the best detective show ever.”

Here’s when ‘Bosch: Legacy’s last season premieres?

The third and final season drops March 27 on Prime Video.

the series is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin and Pieter Jan Brugge.

Watch ‘The World of Bosch’ promo below: