All The Queen’s Men star Eva Marcille plays a woman who escapes death after being buried by her abusive ex-husband, played by Tyler Lepley, in the upcoming Lifetime film Buried Alive and Survived.

Also starring P-Valley and Harlem star Tyler Lepley, Buried Alive and Survived is another film that is part of Lifetime’s Ripped from the Headlines slate.

What is Buried Alive and Survived about?

Marcille plays Alicia, who is determined to keep her and her son away from Victor (Lepley), her dangerous ex-husband who has just been released from prison. But she must do the ultimate emotional management when Victor traps her beneath the ground.

Here’s more about the film from Lifetime’s official synopsis:

Buried Alive and Survived follows Alicia (Marcille) who finds herself facing a terrifying ordeal after her ex-husband, Victor (Lepley) is released from prison. Determined to protect herself and their son Malcolm, Alicia resists Victor’s demands to reconcile and reunite as a family. But in a twisted turn of events, Victor traps Alicia underground and buries her…alive! Surrounded by darkness and dirt, Alicia pushes down the panic and fear of suffocating and manages to claw her way of out of her grave. Now freed, she searches desperately for her son, knowing his safety hinges on staying one step ahead of Victor’s obsession.

When does Buried Alive and Survived premiere?

Buried Alive and Survived is directed by Manu Boyer from a script by Gregory Small & Richard Blaney. The film is based on a story by Nigel Campbell. Abbey Sibucao, Ron Robinson, and Eric Tomosunas executive produce with Swirl Films producing for Lifetime.

The film premieres on Lifetime Sept. 21 at 8:00 p.m.