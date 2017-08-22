Written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy (in what will be his whopping fourth show to premiere recently), Doctor Odyssey stars Joshua Jackson on Max, the new onboard doctor on a luxury cruise ship.

The show is already the subject of many theories, and it seems to have some jaw-dropping gags like most Murphy series.

What will Doctor Odyssey be about?

Super specific plot details are still scant, but we do have a general idea.

Here’s the official description of the show:

From the brilliant mind of Ryan Murphy comes high-octane procedural “Doctor Odyssey.” Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.

Who else stars in Doctor Odyssey?

Aside from Jackson, Doctor Odyseey also stars Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson.

Murphy and Jackson executive produce Doctor Odyssey alongside Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Don Johnson, Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich and Paris Barclay, who also directs.

Doctor Murphy is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

When does Doctor Odyssey premiere?

The series premieres Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on ABC, with the episodes airing on Hulu the next day.