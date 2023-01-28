Teresa Giudice may have met her match while filming E!’s House of Villains season 2. The trailer was just released and shows The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG at odds with Janice Dickinson. The reality competition series is back, with a new set of reality villains doing whatever it takes to win the $200,000 prize and be crowned America’s ultimate villain.
Who is in House of Villains Season 2?
In the house are Richard Hatch (Survivor), Jessie Godderz (Big Brother), Larissa Lima (90-Day Fiancé), Kandy Muse (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Camilla Poindexter (Bad Girls Club), Wes Bergmann (The Real World: Austin), Victoria Larson (The Bachelor) and Safaree Samuels (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta). Joel McHale returns to host.
Tiffany “New York “Pollard returns this season to win the crown after losing to Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girl’s Club) in Season 1
Dickinson just stops by the house and ruffles feathers when the Turning the Tables author doesn’t recognize the America’s Next Top Model judge. When Guidice asked “What’s your name?” a surprised Dickerson responded, “You don’t know who I am?”
It's New York against everybody
Pollard is back with something to prove. The self-proclaimed “HBIC” is known to put people in their places, and she doesn’t skip a beat this season.
“Ding Dong the b***h is back and I’mma run this motherf****r” she says in the trailer.
The trailer also shows her getting into it with Hatch and potentially Giudice.
Guess who visiting the Villains?
Dickinson isn’t the only surprise guest. Fresh off her divorce news, Tori Spelling stops by to host a school themed challenge. “This is my classroom, so you better follow my rules or else,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star says.
Season one favorites Bobby Lytes and Jax Taylor will make an appearance as well.
What we know so far about House of Villains Season 2
In an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act during RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 in which she told us about her picks to win that season, Muse also teased her stint on House of Villains.
She said, “When fans catch me this fall on House of Villains, you’re going to see a completely different side. It is Kandy Muse in a house filled with other reality TV villains who don’t know anything about gay culture, queer culture, drag or Drag Race. So it’s really me having to solidify who I am and stand my ground, while also competing and being the best villain there is. If you thought I was a villain on Drag Race, oh baby, you just wait for House of Villains. It is going to be really, really good.”
When does House of Villains Season 2 premiere?
Catch the House of Villains‘ two-night premiere on Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. on E!
Watch the trailer below: