Teresa Giudice may have met her match while filming E!’s House of Villains season 2. The trailer was just released and shows The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG at odds with Janice Dickinson. The reality competition series is back, with a new set of reality villains doing whatever it takes to win the $200,000 prize and be crowned America’s ultimate villain.

Who is in House of Villains Season 2?

In the house are Richard Hatch (Survivor), Jessie Godderz (Big Brother), Larissa Lima (90-Day Fiancé), Kandy Muse (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Camilla Poindexter (Bad Girls Club), Wes Bergmann (The Real World: Austin), Victoria Larson (The Bachelor) and Safaree Samuels (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta). Joel McHale returns to host.

Tiffany “New York “Pollard returns this season to win the crown after losing to Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girl’s Club) in Season 1

Dickinson just stops by the house and ruffles feathers when the Turning the Tables author doesn’t recognize the America’s Next Top Model judge. When Guidice asked “What’s your name?” a surprised Dickerson responded, “You don’t know who I am?”