Red One, the big holiday action film from Amazon MGM Studios, is fast approaching.

The film’s starry cast led by Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and J.K. Simmons.

Here’s the official description for the film:

After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Johnson) must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.

Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

Who else stars in Red One?

Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel also star in the film. The film is directed by Jake Kasdan. It is written by Chris Morgan, based on a story by Hiram Garcia.

Garcia, Morgan, Kasdan and Johnson also produce the film alongside Dany Garcia and Melvin Mar.

When will Red One be released?

The film will be released in theaters on Nov. 15 in the United States by Amazon MGM Studios.

Watch the new trailer for the film below: