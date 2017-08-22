Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for the Smile 2.

Starring Aladdin star Naomi Scott, the film is a sequel to the Parker Finn’s 2022 horror film, Smile.

Here’s the official synopsis:

About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

The film also stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula and Ray Nicholson.

Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Parker Finn and Robert Salerno serve as producers.

When will Smile 2 be released?

Smile 2 comes to theaters Oct. 18. Watch the official trailer below: