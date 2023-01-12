Audra McDonald and Denée Benton return as mother-daughter duo Dorothy Scott and Peggy Scott in the third season of HBO’s The Gilded Age.

This season, the series’ characters are facing changes and upheavals after the old money families are brought to their knees after the Opera War. Meanwhile, Peggy (Benton) finds a new paramour, but his family is less than enthusiastic. According to the official description:

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.

The series stars Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson,Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

Julian Fellowes serves as creator/writer/executive producer. Other executive producers include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, director Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, writer Sonja Warfield, and director Salli Richardson-Whitfield. The series is co-produced by HBO and Universal Television.

The Gilded Age airs on HBO 9/8c June 22 and will be available to stream on Max.