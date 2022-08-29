Netflix has announced fresh new details, along with some images, for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2.

Along with the Season 3 release date and new images, we also have confirmed cast details and other things to know about the upcoming season.

What will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 be about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming season of The Lincoln Lawyer:

Mickey Haller, portrayed by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, is an unconventional idealist who manages his law practice from the back seat of his Lincoln. Navigating cases both big and small throughout the sprawling city of Los Angeles, Haller’s unique approach to the law and his commitment to justice make for compelling storytelling. The third season of The Lincoln Lawyer continues to tell the story of justice drawing inspiration from the fifth book in Michael Connelly’s bestselling series, The Gods of Guilt.

“This season is very exciting,” Garcia-Rulfo told Netflix’s Tudum. “We see Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time — with romance, with the wives, with the cases. You never expect what’s going to happen, who’s going to be bad and who’s going to be guilty.”

Who will star in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3?

Aside from Garcia-Rulfo, the series also stars Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Yaya DaCosta

Recurring and guest stars include Neve Campbell, Merrin Dungey, Elliott Gould, Devon Graye, Michael Irby, Maisie Klompus, Allyn Moriyon, Wolé Parks, John Pirruccello, Fiona Rene, Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Jon Tenney and Krista Warner

Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez are the co-showrunners, and they executive produce with David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson. Humphrey developed the series, based on the books by Connelly, for television, and it was created for television by Kelley.

Here’s when The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 hits Netflix

The third season of Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer debuts Oct. 17 on the streamer.

Check out first look photos below:

