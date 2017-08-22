Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the latest in Ryan Murphy‘s Netflix anthology series that started with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is launching soon on the streamer.

Netflix recently unveiled the premiere date in a date teaser announcement for the series.

Written by Murphy, David McMillan, Todd Kubrak, Ian Brennan and Reilly Smith, the series delves into the infamous case of Erik and Lyle Menendez, brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, Jose and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

What is Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story about?

Here’s the official description:

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed – and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole – that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?

Who stars in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story?

The series stars Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as Jose and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch in the roles of Lyle and Erik Menendez. Other series regulars are Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne and Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story also stars Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth, Dallas Roberts as Dr. Jerome Oziel), Paul Adelstein as David Conn, Jason Butler Harner as Det. Les Zoeller, Enrique Murciano as Carlos Baralt, Michael Gladis as Tim Rutten, Drew Powell as Det. Tom Linehan, Charlie Hall as Craig Cignarelli, Gil Ozeri as Dr. William Vicary, Jeff Perry as Peter Hoffman, Tessa Auberjonois as Dr. Laurel Oziel, Tanner Stine as Perry Berman, Larry Clarke as Brian Andersen, Jade Pettyjohn as Jamie Pisarcik and Marlene Forte a Maria Cano.

Murphy and Bardem executive produce the series alongside Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, David McMillan, Louise Shore and Carl Franklin. Brennan and Franklin direct alongside Max Winkler, Paris Barclay and Michael Uppendahl.

When will Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debut on Netflix?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will drop on Netflix on Sept. 19.

Watch the teaser below: