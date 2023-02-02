The Jeff Bridges series The Old Man is soon coming back to FX.

FX also released a new trailer for the upcoming sophomore season.

The official synopsis for Season 2 of The Old Man:

In Season 2 of FX’s The Old Man, former CIA agent Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) and former FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper (John Lithgow) set off on their most important mission to date — to recover Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped by “Faraz Hamzad” (Navid Negahban), a powerful Afghan tribal leader. With all three men claiming her as their daughter, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis that has dire implications. As Chase and Harper fight their way to get to Emily, Hamzad is forced to make decisions that could endanger his family and the village he has led faithfully for a lifetime.

The series is based on Thomas Perry’s book of the same name. It was created for elevision by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine.

Executive producers are Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Warren Littlefield, Levine, Bridges, David Schiff, Craig Silverstein and Jon Watts. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.

When does ‘The Old Man’ Season 2 debut?

The first two episodes of the second season of the show will premiere Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.