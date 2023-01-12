Sebastian Stan is no longer his usual attractive, charming self in the upcoming Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice.

As Variety reports, the first trailer for the Ali Abbasi-directed film has been released, showing Stan fully transformed as a much younger and more competent (relatively) Trump, who is on the rise as an American fixture in business and pop culture.

What exactly is The Apprentice Trump film about?

However, Trump is also learning about politics, particularly right-wing politics from right-wing prosecutor and “political hitman” (as described by BBC) Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). Maria Bakalova and Martin Donovan also star.

What are critics saying about Sebastian Stan movie The Apprentice?

The film originally premiered at Cannes in May, to critics saying it is as fun as it is damning to Trump’s image and brand. However, a lot of critics also felt the film didn’t say much new or informative about Trump that we didn’t already know, especially after four years of Trump as a disastrous president. The trailer does, however, give us a glimpse of what Stan’s Trump looks like while having sex…which isn’t anything we ever wanted to know.

However, people who have been seeing The Apprentice pop up on their radar and want to know when they can see it for themselves don’t have to wait too much longer.

Variety reports that The Apprentice will come to theaters Oct. 11, just in time to hit Trump where it hurts–his pride–before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Watch the trailer below: