It’s almost time for Hulu’s hit comedy/murder mystery series, Only Murders In The Building, to return to the streamer.

The Season 4 trailer for the show, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, recently dropped.

From co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman, the series focuses on a trio of strangers with a shared interest in true crime podcasts who suddenly become embroiled in a series of murder investigations in their apartment building,

What will Season 4 of ‘Only Murders of The Building’ be about?

Here’s the official description for Season 4

In season four of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

Cast appearing in Only Murders in the Building Season 4

Aside from Martin, Short and Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton also stars in the series. Special guest stars (new and returning) for season 4 include Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Molly Shannon.

When does Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere?

Only Murders In The Building returns Aug. 27 on Hulu, with new episodes streaming Tuesdays.