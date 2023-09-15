Following his performance in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, fans are uncovering more about Cooper Koch, one of its stars.

In the Netflix series, he portrays Erik Menendez alongside Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays his brother in the show, Lyle. The pair, both relatively fresh faces, have found themselves in the spotlight as the result of the series, which follows the story of the Menendez brothers and has renewed interest in their case.

Cooper Koch’s other roles, including ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Koch is no stranger to the thriller or horror genre. He starred in the Peacock horror film They/Them as Stuart Smith Williams and in the body horror film Swallowed, where he portrayed the character Benjamin.

A graduate of the Pace School of Performing Arts in New York City, Koch received a BFA in Acting in May 2018.

Before becoming Erik Menendez for the latest Netflix series, he played the of character Chase in two episodes of the popular Starz series Power Book II: Ghost, the spinoff of the Power franchise.

More about ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

This installment is the second season of Netflix’s biographical crime drama anthology created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The first was focused on Jeffry Dahmer, the American serial killer who killed 17 boys and men from 1978 to 1991, specifically targeting people in the LGBTQ+ and African American communities. This season is centered around the 1989 murders of Josè and Kitty Menendez. Lyle and Erik were convicted of the murders. The brothers are currently still serving a lifetime prison sentence for the murders and have been incarcerated since 1996.

What Cooper Koch said on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

During a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Koch revealed that his renowned prison shower scene was filmed without a prosthetic, which has caused a lot of discourse and reactions among fans.

“It’s not scary, I would say it’s just more uncomfortable at first and it’s very cold, especially in the shower,” he told Cohen about filming the scene.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is now streaming on Netflix.