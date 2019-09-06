The latest season of Netflix‘s Love Is Blind is sparking a lively discussion on how ideological and political differences play a role in a couple’s relationship. Though politics rarely come up in the reality show, with a conversation about the military and imperialism, Season 7 has officially ventured into that realm. People are stating that it is a history-making moment not only on reality television, but television in general.

Season 7 of Love Is Blind features Marissa George and Ramses Prashad, a couple trying to sort through their own ideological and political differences. They also have some religious differences.

Marissa and Ramses openly discussed how those differences would affect their upcoming wedding. She told Ramses that she prefers “anything but a cis-hetero” officiant and “God can take a backseat.” Marissa also opened up about what it was like growing up in a white Mormon church of mostly men, clarifying that some of the kindest people she knows are Mormons.

Photo: Netflix

“I don’t hate religion,” she said on the show. “But when God is white in a church, and you’re taught white beliefs when it comes to religion, you start to believe a lot of those things.”

Ramses admitted that he also has questions about religion.

“I pretty much grew up in the church my entire life. Fire and brimstone. Like, either you believe this or you’re going to hell,” he said. “But, inherently, in myself, I’ve just always felt like something felt off about that… Let’s say I die, and there is a God, and I’m standing before him. I don’t think he’s gonna judge me for having questions.”

Photo: Netflix

In the following episodes, the couple continued to talk more about their varying experiences, including Marissa’s military service. There was a time when she was “very patriotic” and “truly believed in the military,” but now she has a different view.

“I can’t look at the military and say it completely sucks, because it changed my life and provided me opportunities,” she said, adding that American imperialism forced her to leave.

Ramses, a Black immigrant from Venezuela who is both Venezuelan and Guyanese, has an even stronger stance against the military.

“I always take the perspective of people from the outside looking in,” he said. “I wasn’t born here. I do live here now. I understand that I’m privileged to live in this country. But, at the same time, I will always heavily critique how the U.S. has sort of just destabilized entire countries.”