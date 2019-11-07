NBC has welcomed a new addition to its Dateline team with Blayne Alexander. NBC News journalist has been named the show’s newest correspondent alongside Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy and anchor Lester Holt.

“Blayne Alexander is an outstanding journalist who brings depth and perspective to every story she tells. Her ability to navigate complex topics has been evident throughout her career.,” Liz Cole and Paul Ryan, senior producer and executive producer of Dateline respectively, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to officially welcome her to the Dateline family.”

Blayne Alexander’s prior work

Alexander joined NBC in 2019, becoming a mainstay in shows like Today, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC News NOW, and online at NBCNews.com. She’s covered a wide array of topics and stories, including the 2022 and 2020 elections, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The Atlanta-based correspondent recently gained prominence for several exclusive interviews, and went viral after breaking news of the Fulton County investigation and indictment of former President Trump in Georgia. She’s also reported abroad, from countries like Singapore, Australia and covered the 2016 Olympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.

Before joining Dateline, Alexander, who’s a four-time Emmy Award nominee and Gracie Award honoree, worked as a Washington correspondent for NBC News Channel, covering all things Capitol Hill and the Trump administration for NBC affiliates across the country.

Dateline recently began it’s 33rd season and is NBC’s longest running series in the network’s history.