NBC has two new scripted medical shows coming this fall– one is a comedy and one is a drama.

If healthcare with a comedic flare is your thing, get ready for the medical mockumentary series, St. Denis Medical.

Here’s the logline: The mockumentary is about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

Starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauah. The show is created by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, who also serve as executive producers. They are joined by Simon Heuer, who also executive produces. Ruben Fleischer directed the pilot.

The series premiere on Nov. 12. It will Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Watch the trailer below:

Brilliant Minds, starring Zachary Quinto and Tamberla Perry, also airs this fall.

The show will debut on Sept. 23 at 10 p.m.

Michael Grassi serves as showrunner and also executive produces.

Here’s the description:

Inspired by the real-life British neurologist and author Oliver Sacks, Zachary Quinto and a team of interns takes viewers on a ride to show the complexities of the human brain showcasing unconventional methods and drive to heal patients while navigating their own personal challenges and mental health struggles

The series also stars Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce, Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols, Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney, Alex MacNicholl as Dr. Van Markus, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, Spence Moore II as Dr. Jacob Nash and Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang.

Watch the trailer below: