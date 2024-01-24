There’s a lot to take in within The Lord of the Rings‘ cinematic universe, from J. R. R. Tolkien’s original fantasy novels to the latest spinoff series, The Rings of Power. The latter is a prequel set 1,000 years before the events of the beloved books, which focuses in part on a young Galadriel, who was played by Cate Blanchett in early 2000s movies. In the Prime Video show, the same character is brought to life by Morfydd Clark, who admits she was surprised to see so much hate coming her way after the first three episodes premiered in late August. Among the questions viewers have about The Rings of Power so far is who is Galadriel’s husband, and why haven’t we been introduced to him yet?

Who Is Galadriel’s Husband?

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

After season one premiered to mixed reviews, LoTR fans seem pleased with what season two has offered so far. In particular, Decider points out how quickly the circumstances of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) were explained after being surrounded by mystery last time we saw him on our screens. As the outlet puts it, in their first attempt, show runners seemed to feel “that simply reusing to tell the audience something was the same as creating a genuine sense of mystery and intrigue.”

This time around, there’s still some unanswered questions – particularly about Galadriel’s husband – but from what we know so far, she’s bound to be reunited with her partner at some point. In the LoTR films, Marton Csokas played the role of Celeborn, but Cosmopolitan notes that his scenes were cut due to time restrictions. When The Rings of Power prequel was announced, some thought the wise elven character would appear, but instead, Clark (as Galadriel) tells us that she and Celeborn were married before the second age and he’s off fighting Morgoth with others of their kind.

Morfydd Clark Explains the Absence of Galadriel’s Husband

Since he hasn’t returned from battle, Galadriel’s husband is presumed dead in season one. However, we know he’s alive in the books, and the couple has a daughter, Celebrían, who’s yet to appear in The Rings of Power. If the show plans to stay aligned with Tolkien’s writing, Celebron will have to return to father his child.

In an interview with Dexerto ahead of the recent season two premiere, Clark briefly addressed her on-screen lover’s absence. “Well, we know Celeborn is out there. We can tell Galadriel is feeling a lot of pain for not being with Celebron, and that this was a terrible loss to her. I hope that they shall be reunited,” the actress teased. If not in season two, there’s at least a chance we’ll see the family together in a third installment of the show. Nothing has been confirmed yet, although showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay promised Tech Radar they’re “working on” a renewal at Prime Video.