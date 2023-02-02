What will Evolution of the Black Quarterback be about?

Here’s the official description:

From SMAC Productions, Evolution of the Black Quarterback is a three-part docu series that follows retired NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick as he travels across America to explore the history and impact of Black quarterbacks on and off the field. The series pays homage to the rich history, celebrates the progress, and sets its sights on the future of the QB position. The highlights are incredible and the story of the players who fought for their right to be on the field are inspiring, featuring interviews with some of the most influential Black QBs—past, present, and future—to ever play the game.

Which Black QBs will be featured in the documentary?

The doc features quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Donovan McNabb, James “Shack” Harris, Warren Moon, and Doug Williams. Celebrities and other football stars also give commentary, including Common, Deion Sanders, Larry Wilmore, Steve Young, Josh Allen and Jamie Foxx.

Fred Anthony Smith of SMAC is the director of the project, which is produced by SMAC Productions in collaboration with NFL Films.

Michael Strahan, Fred Anthony Smith of SMAC Entertainment, and Constance Schwartz-Morini are the executive producers.

When will it premiere?

Evolution of the Black Quarterback premieres Sept. 2