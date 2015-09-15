Season 3 of The Traitors on Peacock came to an end Thursday night.

We’ve been open here at Blavity’s Shadow and Act about how the season has been a bit tainted due to the misogynoir leveled toward Danielle Reyes, from both the fans and other cast members.

But did the season end on a high note? That’s for you to decide, but regardless, here’s a roundup of what you need to know from The Traitors Season 3 finale, including who won.

Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes’ story comes to a head

Big Brother legends Reyes and Britney Haynes had a huge storyline this season. Not only are they both from the same show, but Reyes was still feeling betrayed by Haynes, who took her out in Big Brother: Reindeer Games. However, they buried the hatchet, and Reyes tried to protect Haynes in the competition as much as she could. When she was the only Traitor left standing, she invited Haynes to join her, and they had one episode where they served as Traitors together.

During the last episode’s roundtable, Haynes and Reyes tried to get Gabby Windey banished but were unsuccessful, as Dolores Catania was stuck on voting out Lord Ivar Mountbatten. During the second vote, Haynes switched her vote from Mountbatten to Reyes, getting her out on yet another show.

Did Dylan Efron or Gabby Windey win ‘The Traitors’ Season 3?

Yes, Dylan Efron and Gabby Windey won The Traitors, along with Dolores Catania and Lord Ivar Mountbatten. The four were the last-standing Faithfuls, and they got out the last Traitor, Haynes, at the roundtable. After that, they chose not to take anyone else out at the firepit and decided to end the game in a unanimous vote.

This is the second season of the show in which Faithfuls have won. Cirie Fields won Season 1 as a Traitor. Season 2 was won by two Faithfuls, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella.

Will there be a ‘The Traitors’ Season 4?

Yes, not only has a fourth season been confirmed for The Traitors, but a fifth one as well. The show got a mega-renewal due to its massive Season 2 success. Season 4 should be expected in 2026, with Season 5 following in 2027.

Upon its premiere, The Traitors Season 3 was the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen, per Peacock. The streamer states that it was also their most-watched unscripted debut to date, with a “67% increase in viewership the week of launch” compared to Season 2.