Whoopi Goldberg has given another Sister Act 3 update and this time, she’s asking this Sister Act franchise star to be a part of the threequel.
Goldberg has already recruited her original costars Jennifer Lewis and Kathy Najimy to participate in the project. She has also asked Jimmy Fallon, Charlamagne Tha God, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Nicki Minaj to take part.
Now, the EGOT winner has her eyes set on Sheryl Lee Ralph. On the Feb. 8 episode of The View, as Deadline reports,Ralph was moved to tears after Goldberg asked her to reprise her role in the new film.
Ralph, who appeared in 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit as Lauryn Hill’s reluctant mother, stopped by The View to discuss her current Emmy-winning role as Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary. After watching a clip of the two actresses in the classic film, Ralph recalled moments they were brought together again onscreen throughout the years.
She highlighted the moment Goldberg called her out of the blue requesting to come to CBS studios in “five minutes” in what turned out to be a spot on the iconic game show Hollywood Squares.
“To this day I still have the Vuttion luggage you gave me,” Ralph joked.
Goldberg then made Ralph aware that the show’s producers were working on having the cast members of the hit movie as guests for an on-air reunion.
“Would you do us the honor of coming back,” Goldberg asked, to which Ralph instantly replied, “Oh, I would love to.”
Goldberg continued, “We’re in the process of putting together 3. Would you come be part of it, whatever it is?”
Ralph was too shocked to answer and could only respond with, “Oh, Whoopi” before her eyes filled with tears.
As Ralph sat speechless, Goldberg spoke about Ralph’s philanthropy work, which she would soon be honored for. One of the highlighted organizations was Ralph’s own DIVA Foundation, a non-profit she founded to help provide education and resources to underserved communities to help prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS.
She continued to pour love into Ralph, ending the segment with, “This is the real deal. This one.”
Goldberg has gone to great lengths to ensure that the long wait for Sister Act 3 is worth it. Last year, an absence from her usual seat on the roundtable sparked rumors that she was location scouting in Rome.
Goldberg’s trip included meeting with an actual religious figure, Pope Francis. Oprah Daily shared the details of their meeting, during which Goldberg gave the Pope a bag of Sister Act merchandise that he requested because he was a fan.
After showing a clip of their moment to the audience upon returning to The View, Goldberg recollected what it meant to her.
“I don’t know what any of it means, but I know that I feel better because I feel like somebody up there likes me, Goldberg said. “That’s the best way I can put it.”