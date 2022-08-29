Whoopi Goldberg has given another Sister Act 3 update and this time, she’s asking this Sister Act franchise star to be a part of the threequel.

Goldberg has already recruited her original costars Jennifer Lewis and Kathy Najimy to participate in the project. She has also asked Jimmy Fallon, Charlamagne Tha God, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and Nicki Minaj to take part.

Now, the EGOT winner has her eyes set on Sheryl Lee Ralph. On the Feb. 8 episode of The View, as Deadline reports,Ralph was moved to tears after Goldberg asked her to reprise her role in the new film.

Ralph, who appeared in 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit as Lauryn Hill’s reluctant mother, stopped by The View to discuss her current Emmy-winning role as Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary. After watching a clip of the two actresses in the classic film, Ralph recalled moments they were brought together again onscreen throughout the years.

She highlighted the moment Goldberg called her out of the blue requesting to come to CBS studios in “five minutes” in what turned out to be a spot on the iconic game show Hollywood Squares.

“To this day I still have the Vuttion luggage you gave me,” Ralph joked.