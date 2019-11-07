Resident Alien, the sci-fi dramedy about a fresh-off-the-spaceship alien named Harry and his acclamation to life on Earth, has been cancelled.

The show, which aired for three seasons on Syfy, will end after its current and fourth season on Syfy and USA Network.

This comes as NBCU is spinning off its cable properties into a standalone company, Versant. While we aren’t sure of the reason for the show’s cancellation exactly, this could be a result of that.

Here’s everything we know about the end of Resident Alien.

Show creator Chris Sheridan said he wasn’t surprised by the cancellation

Though Resident Alien enjoyed an uptick in ratings after previous seasons landed on Netflix, Resident Alien creator, executive producer and showrunner Chris Sheridan said he did not expect the show to get another season.

“I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season,” Sheridan told TV Insider, which exclusively broke the news of the show’s cancellation. “Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series.”

Sheridan also said the Season 4 finale will give fans and the show “a very satisfying ending while also leaving the door cracked open for any future this world may have. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

‘Resident Alien’ Season 4 has three more episodes left

Resident Alien is based on the comic book of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. It stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, Elizabeth Bowen and Meredith Garretson and debuted in January 2021 on Syfy.

There are three episodes left ahead of the show’s end on Aug. 8. Episodes air Fridays on Syfy and USA Network, and stream next day on Peacock.