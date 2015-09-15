Universal Pictures has dropped the first trailer for Wicked: For Good, aka Wicked Part 2.

The films were filmed back to back, with John M. Chu returning to direct. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande return for “the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.”

Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, with Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum also return for the film, as do Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Sharon D. Clarke.

What is ‘Wicked: For Good’ about?

The full official description is as follows:

Elphaba (Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

The first ‘Wicked’ film was nominated for 10 Oscars

Returning producers are Marc Platt and David Stone, with Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox executive producing. The screenplay is written by Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox.

The first Wicked film, which hit theaters in November 2024, got 10 Oscar nominations and won the Oscars for Costume Design and Production Design. It has grossed $750 million so far.

Wicked: For Good, of course, is based on the stage musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman. The musical is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire. The film score is by John Powell & Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Schwartz.

When is ‘Wicked: For Good’ in theaters?

Wicked: For Good hits theaters on Nov. 21. Watch the trailer below: