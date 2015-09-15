Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page have been tapped to star in Universal Pictures’ upcoming Will Packer-produced film Italianna, produced by Will Packer.

Kat Coiro, the prolific television director whose last feature was 2022’s Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez, is directing the pic, which is based on an original idea by Ryan and Kristin Engle.

Everything to know so far about ‘Italianna’

Details of the plot are being kept under wraps for now.

As Deadline reports, with Coiro and Universal working together on Marry Me, they worked hard to find another project together. Soon, they landed on two “highly coveted” actors in Bailey and Page before speeding towards production.

Will Packer, who also has a long-standing relationship with Universal, is producing with Johanna Byer through his Will Packer Productions. Will Packer Productions has a first-look deal with Universal.

Bailey, who is one-half of Grammy-winning music duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe Bailey, has been building her film resume in recent years with The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple. This project also puts her back at Universal, where filmed as the co-lead in the studio’s Pharrel musical, Golden, before it was scrapped.

Page, most known for his breakout, star-making turn in Bridgerton on Netflix, can currently be seen on the big screen in Focus Features’ Black Bag.