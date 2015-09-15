Several films dropped their first trailers during the Super Bowl on Sunday, including Wicked, Twisters and Deadpool 3, which is now titled Deadpool & Wolverine.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked is set to be the first of two Universal Pictures films, both directed by Jon M. Chu.



Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba, “a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power” and Grande as Glinda, “a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.”

As the official description reads, “The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.”

The film also stars Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince, Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister and Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz. Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle round out the cast. Wicked is out on Nov. 27.

Another Universal Pictures film and a sequel to the 1996 film, Twisters is directed by Minari director Lee Issac Chung It stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani and Maura Tierney.

Edgar-Jones and Powell are “opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.” Edgar-Jones plays Kate Cooper, “a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.”

The film drops on July 19.

Disney and Marvel Studios also dropped the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, which has a teaser feel as we just get a quick look at what’s going on with Deadpool and the TVA– and just a little bit of Wolverine.



Shawn Levy directs the film, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Watch the trailer below: