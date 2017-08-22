The CW acquired a Canadian original for its slate this year.

That procedural, Wild Cards, starring network alum Vanessa Morgan (who starred for many seasons on Riverdale) has now been renewed for a second season.

Also starring Giacomo Gianniotti, the series was created by Michael Konyves, who executive produces alongside pilot director James Genn, Shawn Piller, Lloyd Segan, and writers Alexandra Zarowny and James Thorpe.

“Wild Cards is a crime-solving procedural with a comedic twist that follows the unlikely duo of a by-the-book, sardonic cop Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), and a spirited, clever con woman Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan). They are partnered together, and each uses their unique skills to solve crimes,” the synopsis reads. “For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, disguises, schemes and generally befriending everyone in sight, while driving Ellis absolutely nuts. Season 1’s cliffhanger found Ellis about to arrest Max for her heist of a 33 million dollar jewel, but his feelings of betrayal are sidelined by a bombshell revelation from Max; she’s learned the identity of his brother’s murderer. Season 2 raises the stakes for our duo both in terms of the cases they’re tasked to solve in each episode and their feelings for each other.”

Wild Cards, which made its U.S. premiere in January, was the CW network’s #1 new series in 2024 in total audience viewing, according to Nielsen.

Statement on ‘Wild Cards’ Season 2

“We are thrilled to order a second season of The CW’s breakout series Wild Cards,” said Liz Wise Lyall, Head of Scripted Programming, The CW Network. “Wild Cards has clearly captured the imagination of our viewers thanks to exhilarating storytelling and the crackling chemistry between Vanessa and Giacomo. We are confident Wild Cards is the kind of smart and sexy blue-sky drama that could continually build its audience for years.”

Wild Cards is produced by Charles Cooper and Virginia Rankin. Carolyn Newman, Tashi Bieler and Alix Steerman oversee the series on behalf of Blink49 Studios.

“We are excited to team up with The CW again on Wild Cardsto build on the first season, which captivated audiences on both sides of the border,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment, Factual and Sports, CBC. “CBC is committed to showcasing Canadian talent and storytelling on an international stage, and our work with partners like The CW helps to amplify these efforts. We’re looking forward to the new season and can’t wait for audiences to dive back into the thrilling world of Wild Cards.”

When will Season 2 of ‘Wild Cards’ debut?

Season 2 of Wild Cards will debut on The CW in the U.S. and CBC in Canada in 2025.