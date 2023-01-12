Will Smith is getting back in his action film bag with his upcoming role as an Iraq War veteran in the film Sugar Bandits.

Variety reports that Smith will lead the film, described “high-octane action thriller.” Smith will play an Iraq War veteran who becomes part of a team of other veterans to take on Boston’s drug trade. The film is based on the book Devils in Exile, written by Chuck Hogan. Hogan will also write the screenplay, something not uncommon for him, since he has also co-written the screenplay for The Strain with Guillermo del Toro and wrote the screenplay for The Town.

Smith is set to produce as well with his Westbrook Studios banner along with Westbrook’s Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki. AGC Studios’ Stuart Ford will also produce with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Richard Abate.

This project is one of several for Smith, whose short period of being so-called “banned” from Hollywood after the infamous slap seems to be over, if it ever happened. He’s still on tap for doing the next installment of Bad Boys, as well as the upcoming sequel to I Am Legend starring Michael B. Jordan.