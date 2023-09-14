My Fault: London (which has taken viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions), was released on Feb. 13, 2025, nodding to its romantic elements. The movie is filled with exciting tropes, some of which include forbidden attraction, globe-trotting and even a coming-of-age story, making it the No. 1 release on Prime Video in the UK. Given its somewhat unsettling premise and action-packed plot line, many viewers were surprised to see how the movie concluded.

My Fault: London takes its story from a trilogy of novels but is not the first film depiction of the storyline. Prime subscribers might have previously tuned into Culpa Mia and Culpa Tuya, the original book-to-film adaptatoins on the streamer. Now that an English version has landed to follow the forbidden love of Nick and Noah, many people are wondering, will there be a My Fault: London 2?

Is ‘My Fault: London’ a Remake?

This new movie is based on a Spanish romantic drama novel by Mercedes Ron that has grown into a trilogy. What has become known as the Culpable Trilogy includes the books “Culpa Mia,” “Culpa Tuya” and “Culpa Nuestra.” These translate to “My Fault,” “Your Fault” and “Our Fault” as reflected in the movie’s names. If My Fault: London feels familiar, it’s because it’s a remake of a pretty recent screen adaptation of the books.

Some viewers may remember the 2023 Spanish production film Culpa Mia and its second film, Culpa Tuya, which was released in 2024. These are available for viewing on Prime Video and they did relatively well with fans of the novel. Viewers may even remember watching the story that was instead based in Spain. These movies pretty much follow the same plotline but are in Spanish, so they are the original series. The third movie, Culpa Nuestro, is rumored to be in the works. Despite the success of the foreign-language endeavor, it was remade in English for reasons that remain unclear.

One theory is that the Spanish production movies did so well that Prime Video couldn’t resist but to bring it to English-speaking audiences. Culpa Tuya in particular did well, with it being Prime Video’s biggest international original launch to date. My Fault: London is a new-age romance movie with a different setting and cast. People may recognize that the newer version is a bit more toned down in comparison to the others. Viewers will have to decide for themselves which movies they think are best.

Will There Be a ‘My Fault: London’ 2?

It is debatable whether or not there will be a second movie. This questionable continuation is mostly because the English remake just came out. The movie has technically been done before. So really a second movie would just be an English remake of the second and third book’s films. For the sake of continuity, the English versions of the movie may copy the Spanish productions and release them in sequence. Much of the debate around My Fault: London 2 is about how much audiences will want to see another. Due to its borderline incestuous storyline, it is a lot to unpack.

The plot line begins with Noah (played by Asha Banks) trying to navigate a move across the world that she’s less than enthusiastic about. After her mother falls in love and marries a rich man, she is made to move and leave behind everything she knows. Much to her surprise, her new mysterious and begrudgingly attractive stepbrother, Nick (Matthew Broome) is hard to keep off her mind. Spoiler alert – they end up getting physical together and cause a whole lot of strife for everyone involved. Fortunately for some, if English-speaking audiences receive the movie well there may be a Your Fault: London coming this way. The story does go beyond the two’s first meeting, as fans of the book know, so there is potential. For now, only time will tell what’s next for the franchise.